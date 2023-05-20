Radical Agenda S06E015 - Screw Your Optics

Here at the Radical Agenda, we've... had our ups and downs, shall we say...

Six months ago to the day, I was released from the custody of the Attorney General of the United States. Today, I remain under the Supervision of the United States Federal Court of the District of New Hampshire. This will remain the case at least until December of this year, at which point I can move the court to terminate my supervision a year early, having served half of the two years of supervised release which comprised that portion of my sentence.

Shortly after that release I came to you with a plan to conclude tastefully and move on to what I saw as higher artistic and intellectual challenges. This was motivated in no small part by money, and I do not consider this to be a bad thing. You can't do anything worthwhile without access to financial resources, and the people who say otherwise are the same people who seem to have every other part of their agenda rooted in our separation from political power.

Nothing we do matters at all if our people are governed by those who mean to kill us. So I will do what is necessary, without limitation, to cease this state of affairs in which we find ourselves. Whether that means IRL fed posting, or heaping disingenuous praise on somebody I plan to stab in the back, figuratively or otherwise, is of no consequence to me in this.

Thus forms my recent affinity for Realpolitik.

I first heard this word many years ago, and had to look it up. At first I was kind of struck by the simplicity of it. I wondered why it required its own term.

"What other kind of "politik" is there?" I thought at the time... "What good is fake politik?"

I would come to learn that, this is precisely what makes up most of our politics, and came to conclude that a course correction is long overdue.

What good it do my soul to die an honest man, be I among the last of my race to live?

I dare say, were I to meet my maker subsequent, he would not deem this a life free of sin.

Such is the character of a war not of our choosing.

In Stage Six Episode One I went on at some length about espionage. It is my well informed view that we are inundated with this. That we are immersed in a matrix of information warfare which causes the signal to noise ratio to be of such a level, that merely perceiving reality is so burdensome as to render meaningful action fraught with peril.

I was recently informed, notably, that Roberta Kaplan told a Jewish publication that mass shootings were a good thing that she took credit for. She said, accurately, that the mass shootings were the consequence of a political right that had been rendered incapable of organizing on account of her lawfare. This is what they want: dumb motherfuckers flying off the handle and giving them propaganda victories. while taking good men out of the broader struggle. If a few Jews die in the process, they do not care. They assess, with some merit, that far greater peril awaits them if we obtain political power, and they find it preferable that stupid motherfuckers commit senseless murders. Anybody who thinks they wouldn't go around flooding chats and comment sections with this nonsense to bring it about gives them too much credit.

I have a similar view of anonymous accounts who tell us all is lost and that we ought not participate in politics. This is part of a very obvious progression of ideas. The government is bad. The government cannot be changed. Throw your body on the pile. Thus is the path to racial salvation, if we follow the advice of Jewish subversives who work for Roberta Kaplan.

So while the filth of the information environment renders action perilous, the peril is no less so for inaction. A prudent man might look both ways before crossing a one way street, but this need not make him late for appointments.

Having looked around quite a bit, I've made some observations over the last six months. I mean to share some of them with you today, and revise to some extent my assessments.

