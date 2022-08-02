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THIS is How Sheriffs Can & Must Protect Citizens From Rogue Feds
The New American
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185 views • August 02, 2022

When a Secret Service agent wanted to “visit” a citizen in Coryell County, Texas, about some comments made on social media regarding Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, Sheriff Scott Williams made sure to send one of his deputies with the agent. In this interview with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman from FreedomFest, Sheriff Williams recounts the story. He also explains that all sheriffs everywhere must ensure that their top priority is protecting the rights of citizens from ANYONE who would infringe on those rights. Indeed, they have a duty before God to do so. Williams, who participated in a panel at the event by the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, said sheriffs are the last line of defense for Americans and freedoms. “It is my sole purpose in life to stand in the gap for my citizens,” he added, calling on all lawmen everywhere to protect the rights of Americans.

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sheriffconstitutional sheriffcorvell countyscott williams
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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