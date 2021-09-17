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Nuevo épico monólogo de Megan McGlover, sobre la efectividad de las 'vacunas' Covid. - Subtítulos en Español
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22 views • September 17, 2021
16/09/2021. La soprendente Megan McGlover, la misma del video viral 'Biden, tu no eres mi proxeneta', la emprende esta vez contra la supuesta efectividad de las vacunas Covid, y cuestiona los posibles efectos adversos que pueden éstas causar, y denuncia como nadie, ni el gobierno ni las farmacéuticas, está asumiendo ninguna responsabiliad en el evento de que alguien sufra de un daño por culpa de la vacuna.
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