That Chart

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22 views • April 09, 2020
Bible prophecy can be overwhelming at times, but this video breaks down the last “week” of Daniel's Prophecy (known as the 70 week's prophecy) into simple terms. The Bible tells us to "study the signs of the times." We may not yet know the exact hour of Christ's return, but we can know the season. Events and phrases like "abomination of desolation", "the Great Tribulation", and "the rebuilding of the temple in Jerusalem” fit neatly together in the context of Daniel's 70 weeks. They are also consistent with the spiritual concepts found in the teachings of Jesus.
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What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
Keywords
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