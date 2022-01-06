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PLAYING THE 5D CHESS PART 2 ( X22 & PHIL ARE CLOSER TO MSM THAN I THOUGHT)
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131 views • January 06, 2022
Playing the 5D chess,
As I compare my view with X22 & Phil, I realized how they are similar to main stream media
for the picture of comparing 5D chess plan with cancer and chemotherapy: https://brighteon.social/@merlin963/107572337290735496
As I compare my view with X22 & Phil, I realized how they are similar to main stream media
for the picture of comparing 5D chess plan with cancer and chemotherapy: https://brighteon.social/@merlin963/107572337290735496
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