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PROOF: KIDS WILL DIE, PFIZER KNEW
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121 views • November 18, 2021
The vaccines haven’t worked the way our leaders told us they would. Now, they need to force them into our children. It’s a religious imperative for the left, in their new coronavirus death cult. The CEO of Pfizer is going around saying that people who question the official story on the vaccines are “criminals.” Karen Kingston joins Stew to discuss who the real criminals are, especially those involved in disabling and killing kids through vaccine trials.
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