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Digital Ghettos Are Now A Reality
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298 views • September 24, 2019
As people start disappearing from the digital ghettos, Alex jones breaks down the modern reality of authoritarian censorship.
Let Big Tech and the corporate media know they are powerless in stopping the spread of truth by visiting the Infowars Store now!
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
Let Big Tech and the corporate media know they are powerless in stopping the spread of truth by visiting the Infowars Store now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xmsxo&utm_campaign=VidTextLinks&utm_source=Video&utm_medium=Link&utm_content=BigTech
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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