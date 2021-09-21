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BREAKING: Sydney Mother Indecently Assaulted by NSW RIOT POLICE speaks out! Part 1/2
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493 views • September 21, 2021
BREAKING NEWS: South-western Sydney mother of two who was attacked and indecently assaulted by a gang of out of control NSW Riot Police has spoken out for the first time since the horrific incident 2 days ago.
In protest of the Government's fear campaign the young 3rd year nursing student has announced her resignation from her nursing career as a political statement in defiance to the brutal indecent assault carried out on her by members of the NSW POLICE Public Order and Riot Squad.
Her statement is being broadcasted her exclusively on the Aussie Cossack Channel for the world to see. Share this video far and wide! The world is watching the horror story of dictatorship and tyranny unfold in Australia!
To support the legal struggle check out these options below:
1. PayPal https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted...
Charges range from not wearing a mask (exempted) to various fabricated offences such as driving with an Australian flag!
2. Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AussieCossack
3. Direct to BSB 082278 Account: 500365866
4. Consider joining the channel as a member for perks and free merchandise!
5. Join my Telegram channel https://t.me/AussieCossack
6. Pay ID 0412080035 (in Australia)
7. BTC Address: 3MssztrZwUzSsU4Z6mkEQR2EnQ5mSW6iNq
8. Cardano (ADA) addr1v8gpl4m6qt0suj9wwmd29z5jjvq8fu2gkrvv4xxq2cr5ujqklnqqy
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
In protest of the Government's fear campaign the young 3rd year nursing student has announced her resignation from her nursing career as a political statement in defiance to the brutal indecent assault carried out on her by members of the NSW POLICE Public Order and Riot Squad.
Her statement is being broadcasted her exclusively on the Aussie Cossack Channel for the world to see. Share this video far and wide! The world is watching the horror story of dictatorship and tyranny unfold in Australia!
To support the legal struggle check out these options below:
1. PayPal https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted...
Charges range from not wearing a mask (exempted) to various fabricated offences such as driving with an Australian flag!
2. Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AussieCossack
3. Direct to BSB 082278 Account: 500365866
4. Consider joining the channel as a member for perks and free merchandise!
5. Join my Telegram channel https://t.me/AussieCossack
6. Pay ID 0412080035 (in Australia)
7. BTC Address: 3MssztrZwUzSsU4Z6mkEQR2EnQ5mSW6iNq
8. Cardano (ADA) addr1v8gpl4m6qt0suj9wwmd29z5jjvq8fu2gkrvv4xxq2cr5ujqklnqqy
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
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