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The Crying Icon of Tsar Nicholas
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22 views • May 23, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Gkb1mcwpoI
Channel: The Romanov Royal Martyrs
1 Sept 2018
The "Nadym" icon of Tsar-Martyr Nicholas II was painted by order of the ataman of the Nadym district of the Siberian Cossack troops, the Cossack Colonel Sergei Crystal in 2003, in the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra, to be carried in the cross procession from the Russian Golgotha to the Golgotha of the Lord in Jerusalem. It measures 5.75 ft. x 6.9 ft. The icon was blessed on the feast of the Romanovs that year, on the 85th anniversary of their martyrdom, and began streaming myrrh from the moment of its consecration. To date, the icon has already visited many cities of Russia and abroad.
The video presented here was taken in 2014, in the village of Cacak in Serbia, while the icon was being transferred to Mount Athos, in Greece, for veneration. At a stop in the city of Cacak, while a priest was reading prayers in front of the icon for the faithful who had gathered at the house were the procession stopped, the icon started once again to stream myrrh.
For more information visit: https://www.romanovs.eu/myrrh-streami...
This video is published in the framework of the project for the book "The Romanov Royal Martyrs: What Silence Could Not Conceal". Pre-order the book now at: https://www.romanovs.eu/en
Channel: The Romanov Royal Martyrs
1 Sept 2018
The "Nadym" icon of Tsar-Martyr Nicholas II was painted by order of the ataman of the Nadym district of the Siberian Cossack troops, the Cossack Colonel Sergei Crystal in 2003, in the Trinity-St. Sergius Lavra, to be carried in the cross procession from the Russian Golgotha to the Golgotha of the Lord in Jerusalem. It measures 5.75 ft. x 6.9 ft. The icon was blessed on the feast of the Romanovs that year, on the 85th anniversary of their martyrdom, and began streaming myrrh from the moment of its consecration. To date, the icon has already visited many cities of Russia and abroad.
The video presented here was taken in 2014, in the village of Cacak in Serbia, while the icon was being transferred to Mount Athos, in Greece, for veneration. At a stop in the city of Cacak, while a priest was reading prayers in front of the icon for the faithful who had gathered at the house were the procession stopped, the icon started once again to stream myrrh.
For more information visit: https://www.romanovs.eu/myrrh-streami...
This video is published in the framework of the project for the book "The Romanov Royal Martyrs: What Silence Could Not Conceal". Pre-order the book now at: https://www.romanovs.eu/en
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