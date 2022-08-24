CROSSTALK Fauci is OUT As Accountability Closes In, Ukrainian Terrorists Act as Assassins

Cross Talk News





August 23, 2022





Tonight on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the vile assassination of Russian nationalist, Darya Dugina. Who killed her and who were they funded by? Anthony Fauci steps down from his post, what is he running from?





Ed and Lauren revisit the issue of abortion, why are conservative states still allowing it and what is the path to victory?





The team also covers the Pakistani populists that are victims of the deep state as well as Biden's fumbling of the gas crisis.





This and more in today CrossTalk.





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