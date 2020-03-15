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A Better Place To Live
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2 views • March 15, 2020
Gabby makes good on his pledge to 'be helpful' by assisting the local fire department while they put out a fire. When the chief incapacitates himself by getting Gabby's hat stuck over his head, Gabby takes charge with with disastrous consequences.
To watch this full video and learn the Full story related to this video, go to https://inventionschool.tech/a-better-place-to-live/
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To watch this full video and learn the Full story related to this video, go to https://inventionschool.tech/a-better-place-to-live/
To watch Invention School's full library of movies visit https://inventionschool.tech.
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