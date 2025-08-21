© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CLEAN Vanilla and Chocolate Almond Milk
Ingredients:
-1 cup Health Ranger Select Organic Almonds
-4 cups water
Vanilla Flavor (for every 1 cup of almond milk)
-1/2 Tbsp. Health Ranger Select Organic Date Sugar
-1 tsp. Groovy Bee® Organic Vanilla Bean Powder
Chocolate Flavor (for every 1 cup of almond milk)
-1 Tbsp HRS Organic Cocoa Love
Instructions:
1. Soak almonds overnight
2. Drain and rinse the almonds. Transfer them to a high-speed blender. Blend until smooth and creamy and keep it running for at least 1-2 minutes.
3. Strain using a nut milk bag. Simply lay the cloth over a mixing bowl or cooking pot, pour the almond milk and squeeze until all the liquid is out of the almond pulp.
4. Add flavoring and transfer to a jar. Enjoy!