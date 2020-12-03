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Sir Julian Rose and In Defence of Life
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15 views • December 03, 2020
My interview several years ago with author and anti-globalist British organic farmer based in Poland and fighting the European Union's attempt to steal food sovereignty from the Polish people.
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