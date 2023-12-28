Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE REAL ESTATE SHOW WITH KEVIN J. JOHNSTON - EPISODE 4
channel image
KevinJJohnston
261 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
8 views
Published 16 hours ago

Learn why REAL ESTATE is so vital to your financial future. Kevin J. Johnston and Mark Savoia talk about buying and selling homes in COSTA RICA and parts of Canada. It's Time to start your new life in a better country! Ontario is going to crash hard. Let Kevin J. Johnston get you into your new home or investment property.

Watch the Show LIVE on

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20 at 9PM Eastern Time

The show is LIVE ON:

http://www.FreedomReport.ca

AND LIVE ON

http://DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston

http://Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

Keywords
usacanadahomesrealestatecostarica

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket