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Jesus v Satan! Let's Get Ready to Rumble!
Dr Rick Patterson
Dr Rick Patterson
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42 views • September 10, 2023

JESUS vs satan! Let's Get Ready To Rumble!

1 John 4:17
As He Is So Are We Now in this world! You life is about to CHANGE! This teaching will take you to a new level in Christ! Forgiveness is a gift from God!

Don't miss this teaching!
You are God's greatest creation! You are a son of God.
It is God doing the work! It is God doing the healing!
Go this week in obedience to Christ.
The world is waiting for you to manifest Christ’s power and authority.
DON'T MISS THIS!

Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org
Give online by texting. 73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line!

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CONTACT ME CONCERNING SOLAR GENERATORS AT DISCOUNT PRICING!
EMAIL [email protected] LISTENERS WILL RECEIVE THE MAX. DISCOUNT!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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