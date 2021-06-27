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Democrats Drag Out a Clearly PANICKED Al Gore to Attack Arizona Audit
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270 views • June 27, 2021
Democrats Drag Out a Clearly PANICKED Al Gore to Attack Arizona Audit as Officials Prepare to Release Preliminary Evaluation this Week
Democrats and the fake news media are clearly in a panic over the push to audit the results of the 2020 election.
Why is that?
But now, after a senile man who hid in his basement “won” the 2020 election, the Democrat-media complex is outraged and panicked that Republicans want to audit the results.
Since when do innocent people put up such a fight to thwart an audit that “should” prove the election results in their favor?
Democrats and the fake news media are clearly in a panic over the push to audit the results of the 2020 election.
Why is that?
But now, after a senile man who hid in his basement “won” the 2020 election, the Democrat-media complex is outraged and panicked that Republicans want to audit the results.
Since when do innocent people put up such a fight to thwart an audit that “should” prove the election results in their favor?
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