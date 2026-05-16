And it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born unto them, 2 That the sons of God saw the daughters of men that they were fair; and they took them wives of all which they chose.- Genesis 6 KJV. These sons of God are the fallen angels, whose offspring became giants. They continued to do this after the flood. In Mexico there are digs unearthing artifacts depicting fallen angels and demonic entities acting as god's to early culture's in Mexico. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree on the cross, for our sins. Who rose on the third day and by his blood, all who repent and believe have full remission of sins and eternal life.