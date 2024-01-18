What Goes Around Comes Around - The Crowhouse

People must STOP consenting to their own enslavement and take responsibility!
Nobody is going to fix the problem for us, we must do the fixing ourselves!
Nobody within government is ever going to admit wrongdoing, and nobody within government is going to seek prosecution of the criminals involved!
That is how corrupt and illegitimate or corporate government is!
Now it's our job, as those who CREATED government, to fix it,
to eliminate it, or to PROSECUTE it!
It's our duty!
Nobody can do it for you, you must step up
original video : What Goes Around Comes Around
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.