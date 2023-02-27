The female reed terminal can be used with a rubber case and is commonly used to connect two wires. It is made of metal copper, which has good conductivity, high-temperature resistance, and corrosion resistance. The female reed terminal is suitable for power cords, jumper wire cable pins crimp, various equipment switches, electronic components, etc.Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1129
#terminal #reed #zeusmining
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.