Female reed terminal
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
Published 15 hours ago

The female reed terminal can be used with a rubber case and is commonly used to connect two wires. It is made of metal copper, which has good conductivity, high-temperature resistance, and corrosion resistance. The female reed terminal is suitable for power cords, jumper wire cable pins crimp, various equipment switches, electronic components, etc.Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1129

#terminal #reed #zeusmining

