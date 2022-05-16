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CLIMATE CHANGE OR FIRE BY DESIGN? Part 2
C.A.T. Chats
C.A.T. Chats
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20 views • May 16, 2022
Continuing the conversation with Dhughaighn, a former commercial pilot, fire fighting pilot, sea captain and mountain guide. Focussing on the fires up north of Las Vegas, NM and what is really going on up there and why they are not being put out. Why was the local volunteer fire department 'fired'?!! In the second half we talk about action that needs to be taken by the locals who have been subjected to this crime. Their Constitutional rights are being trampled by a tyrannical Federal government.
Listen to the very end for a gaelic treat from the 'bard' Dhughaign!

A local speaks out and tells the truth ... https://youtu.be/q7pxNzfFBEY

Contact for help with affidavits: [email protected]

Weather and climate modification: https://www.nsf.gov/nsb/publications/1965/nsb1265.pdf

More on weather wars: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ftqIDyKUMZZB/

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Keywords
dewagenda 30climate engineeringweather warsnm wild fires
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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