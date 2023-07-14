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EVERYTHING Changes September 2023: How Prophecy Unfolds
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
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1718 views • July 14, 2023

📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets 

📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/ 


The world is NOT ready for the prophecies that are about to be fulfilled in 2023. In this episode, we uncover the truth about the 2300 Day prophecy of Daniel and how the tribulation period prophesied in the Bible is about to begin.


We will be looking at BRICS and how they are fulfilling the prophetic Scriptures regarding the 10 Kings in both Revelation and the book of Daniel. We will look at Mystery Babylon, the Western Establishment, and the role of the United Nations in these last days along with the WEF. Come with an open mind because we will also review the Covenant With Many of Daniel 9:27 and how this has already been fulfilled.


The vast majority of mainstream Christian ministries out there (including but not limited to Amir Tsarfati, Skip Heitzig, Chuck Missler, Generation2434 etc.) have been pushing a 490-year time clock inside the Bible AND a 7 Year Covenant With Many…that DOESN'T exist! 

Lets rise up above this crooked and perverse generation with BOLDNESS.


NOTE: In order to fully understand what I am presenting, you should have already watched episodes 2-7 of the podcast where I lay the foundation of the entire 70 weeks of Daniel…Here’s a link to that playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnAhRdRnp9U&list=PL_sWsHoVqB7qcgpbZfG6bHpRV11XSXBy9 


…OR you should have already read at least the first 6 chapters of my book, Bible Prophecy Secrets.


📕 Order your copy of Bible Prophecy Secrets (Ships Worldwide): https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/order-bible-prophecy-secrets 

📱Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets eBook FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/ 

🔗 For upcoming meetings + announcements, sub to Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🎧 Listen on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6 

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85 

Keywords
russiaprophecytribulationrevelationantichrist70abomination of desolationgog and magogthe chosenbricsdanielbook of daniel70 weeksgog magogdaniel 9gold currencyten kingsgold backed currency10 kings490daniel 9 explainedbook of daniel explained70th week of daniel kjvbrics summit 2023brics 2023
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