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CERN Restarted...Portals Opening...Veil Thinning...As We Enter The Final Phase!
The Appearance
The Appearance
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902 views • July 31, 2022

CONVERSATIONS BEYOND THE VEIL 17

Topics include: CERN, arrival of the Anunnaki, what time is it?, space/time mechanism, Enoch, Torah codes, Trump, 'Behold A Pale Horse,' Planet X, hybrids, Larry spots Bigfoot, return of the dinosaurs.

Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1

Augusto's Website...

http://theappearance.com

Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2

Augusto on YouTube...

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBzMEBbLEO-poZaNo4wLTA/playlists

Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Contact Info:

Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317

Keywords
trumpanunnakiplanet xspacechristianitytimetorahenochcommentarycommentshybridsdinosaurshorsebigfootcodesaugusto perezpaleblog talk radiolarry taylorconversations beyond the veilthe appearance
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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