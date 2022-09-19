BIDEN EXECUTIVE ORDER SIGNALS ALIGNMENT WITH WEF

We are entering the 4th Industrial revolution – that’s what the World Economic Forum is telling us. And, the target is you, humanity. The transhumanism push aims to merge humanity with artificial intelligence. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the latest Executive Order signed by President Joe Biden to develop artificial intelligence that will ‘unlock the power of biological data,’ signaling a conceding alignment with the WEF’s agenda.
