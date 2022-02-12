[Bidan]'s Wild Posturing

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Is It Worth The Risk?
* How would war with Russia make America stronger?
* There are a lot of things left unexplained.
* Is defending Western Europe a pretext for other, hidden goals?
* Skepticism is immediately denounced as disloyalty.
* Why are U.S. troops still in Ukraine if Team [Bidan] thinks Russia will invade?
* Biden could end the tension by doing something very simple: guaranteeing that Ukraine will not join NATO.
* It’s highly unlikely that they ever would join; so why doesn’t he just say that?
* This points to one conclusion — he wants Russia to invade.
* Why don’t the Europeans seem as concerned as our leaders are?
* How would Ukraine joining NATO benefit America?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 February 2022