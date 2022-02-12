[Bidan]'s Wild Posturing

Is It Worth The Risk?

* How would war with Russia make America stronger?

* There are a lot of things left unexplained.

* Is defending Western Europe a pretext for other, hidden goals?

* Skepticism is immediately denounced as disloyalty.

* Why are U.S. troops still in Ukraine if Team [Bidan] thinks Russia will invade?

* Biden could end the tension by doing something very simple: guaranteeing that Ukraine will not join NATO.

* It’s highly unlikely that they ever would join; so why doesn’t he just say that?

* This points to one conclusion — he wants Russia to invade.

* Why don’t the Europeans seem as concerned as our leaders are?

* How would Ukraine joining NATO benefit America?





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 February 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6297079276001

