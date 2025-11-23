May He Walk Humbly & Glorify Thy Our God 47th President Donald J Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heavenly Father, in the name of Jesus, we are so grateful today We humble ourselves and pray and request in the name of Jesus the name above all other names the one and only true God and the only way on to salvation We humbly ask in one Accord that you will use our 47th president Donald J Trump May he walk humbly and glorify thy name O' God of heaven so we would sing with new meaning,