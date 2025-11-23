BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
May He Walk Humbly & Glorify Thy Our God 47th President Donald J Trump
DWP97048
DWP97048
1 day ago

Heavenly Father, in the name of Jesus, we are so grateful today We humble ourselves and pray and request in the name of Jesus the name above all other names the one and only true God and the only way on to salvation We humbly ask in one Accord that you will use our 47th president Donald J Trump May he walk humbly and glorify thy name O' God of heaven so we would sing with new meaning,

god jesus lord faith and values morning manna suno
