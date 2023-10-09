Create New Account
Biden Administration caught helping Hamas and Iran
You Silenced Me
Published 17 hours ago

Far Left progressive Democrats want Hamas to be successful in their terrorist mission.The Biden administration is not allowing the United Nations Security Council to deploy armed multinational forces to Israel. Because they want Israel to fall.

