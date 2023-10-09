Biden Administration caught helping Hamas and Iran

Far Left progressive Democrats want Hamas to be successful in their terrorist mission.The Biden administration is not allowing the United Nations Security Council to deploy armed multinational forces to Israel. Because they want Israel to fall.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.