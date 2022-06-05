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Moral Behavior in Animals - Frans de Waal "As monkey viruses have become the unwanted news item grabbing headlines
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Moral Behavior in Animals - Frans de Waal
"As monkey viruses have become the unwanted news item grabbing headlines, here is a video about monkeys to steal your attention. Anthony Fauci could learn a bit about moral behaviour from monkeys if he'd care to watch this video.
July 4th, 2013 — Empathy, cooperation, fairness and reciprocity — caring about the well-being of others seems like a very human trait. But Frans de Waal shares some surprising videos of behavioral tests, on primates and other mammals, that show how many of these moral traits all of us share. (Filmed at TEDxPeachtree.)"
"As monkey viruses have become the unwanted news item grabbing headlines, here is a video about monkeys to steal your attention. Anthony Fauci could learn a bit about moral behaviour from monkeys if he'd care to watch this video.
July 4th, 2013 — Empathy, cooperation, fairness and reciprocity — caring about the well-being of others seems like a very human trait. But Frans de Waal shares some surprising videos of behavioral tests, on primates and other mammals, that show how many of these moral traits all of us share. (Filmed at TEDxPeachtree.)"
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