© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RACHEL MADDOW: BIG PHARMA’S NEWEST REP
Follow
4
Share
Report
144 views • April 23, 2021
RACHEL MADDOW: BIG PHARMA’S NEWEST REP
MSNBC personality Rachel Maddow has joined politicians and celebrities in a pervasive and desperate vaccine propaganda campaign, unleashing an eleven minute diatribe about the importance of getting vaccinated. Are you feeling the pressure?
#MSNBC #RachelMaddow #VaccinePropaganda #VaccineCampaign #VaccineInjury #ScareTactics #Fear #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 23, 2021
MSNBC personality Rachel Maddow has joined politicians and celebrities in a pervasive and desperate vaccine propaganda campaign, unleashing an eleven minute diatribe about the importance of getting vaccinated. Are you feeling the pressure?
#MSNBC #RachelMaddow #VaccinePropaganda #VaccineCampaign #VaccineInjury #ScareTactics #Fear #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 23, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.