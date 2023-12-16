Rainwater project for glyphosate with Dr. Anthony Samsel, PhD and Tony Mitra

Courtesy of Tony Mitra. Originally recorded circa Dec 10, 2019.

A 14-minute video covering a project involving rainwater testing for glyphosate, run by Anthony Samsel for a few years that he did not talk or write about before - the rainwater project. Rainwater collected from various parts of the planet were transported to the US and tested for glyphosate content. The result is not pretty.





Samsel also explains how ethanol and other biofuels are not only environmentally toxic, but they all end up spewing glyphosate in the atmosphere through engine exhausts, which come down as rain across the planet.





Learn more about glyphosate and how to protect yourself and detox it by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup &

tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup



