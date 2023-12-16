Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rainwater project for glyphosate with Dr. Anthony Samsel, PhD and Tony Mitra
channel image
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
31 Subscribers
3 views
Published 20 hours ago

Courtesy of Tony Mitra.  Originally recorded circa Dec 10, 2019.

A 14-minute video covering a project involving rainwater testing for glyphosate, run by Anthony Samsel for a few years that he did not talk or write about before - the rainwater project. Rainwater collected from various parts of the planet were transported to the US and tested for glyphosate content.  The result is not pretty.


Samsel also explains how ethanol and other biofuels are not only environmentally toxic, but they all end up spewing glyphosate in the atmosphere through engine exhausts, which come down as rain across the planet.


Learn more about glyphosate and how to protect yourself and detox it by clicking-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup


Keywords
glyphosateroundupdetoxing roundupglyphosate detoxing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket