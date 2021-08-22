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Australian has declared war on its citizens.
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390 views • August 22, 2021
Australian has declared war on its citizens.
New stricter rules have come down today.
Interstate travel is banned in most cases.
Lock downs of 1 km from home installed.
Plus much more!
This is why Americans should never give up their firearms. Ever.
New stricter rules have come down today.
Interstate travel is banned in most cases.
Lock downs of 1 km from home installed.
Plus much more!
This is why Americans should never give up their firearms. Ever.
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