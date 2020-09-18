My Florida Family: Summer 2020 - Pre-View #2

Preview #2, including Intro, of my creative masterpiece in progress. I'm currently quickly approaching working hour #192 of My BRAND NEW video!!! Ahhh!!! It is about my spontaneous trip to Apollo Beach, Florida to visit an angel I met in February on tour in South Africa whose name happens to be "Lovely Leslie". The Lovely Leslie then subsequently introduced me to some hip and tubular peeps whom I'm now strangely calling "My Florida Family"... I swear it's not a cult! Trust me!!! They just won't listen good enough!!!

I truly loved every minute of that journey and I have proof!!! Just "click" the " play " button man.

This one will be the BEST. I'm paying extra attention on the synchronicity between the photos/videos and animations/transitions. It will be more like a animated picture story than a slideshow. Ight well.... WANT MORE DETAILS....??? HERE GOES NOTHIN'...

"My Florida Family: Summer 2020" ~ Visiting The Lovely Leslie Seabury ~ is COMING SOON...





Chet