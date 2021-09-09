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Brazilians Rise Up to Reject ‘The Great Reset’
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61 views • September 09, 2021
Hundreds of Thousands of Brazilians Rise Up to Reject ‘The Great Reset’
Citizens flood the streets on Independence Day in show of support for anti-globalism
By: Jay Greenberg |NeonNettle on 9th September 2021
“I have three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed, or victory,” Bolsanaro, a former army captain, told the crowd of evangelicals while delivering an address about the country’s upcoming election in 2022.The national conservative leader added: “You can be sure the first option will not happen. "I’m doing the right thing and I owe nothing to anyone."No man on earth will threaten me.” President Jair Bolsonaro told his supporters that 'only God can remove me'. Evangelical Christians have played and continue to play a crucial role in Bolsonaro’s electoral success.
neonnettle.com/news/16602-hundreds-of-thousands-of-brazilians-rise-up-to-reject-the-great-reset-
Citizens flood the streets on Independence Day in show of support for anti-globalism
By: Jay Greenberg |NeonNettle on 9th September 2021
“I have three alternatives for my future: being arrested, killed, or victory,” Bolsanaro, a former army captain, told the crowd of evangelicals while delivering an address about the country’s upcoming election in 2022.The national conservative leader added: “You can be sure the first option will not happen. "I’m doing the right thing and I owe nothing to anyone."No man on earth will threaten me.” President Jair Bolsonaro told his supporters that 'only God can remove me'. Evangelical Christians have played and continue to play a crucial role in Bolsonaro’s electoral success.
neonnettle.com/news/16602-hundreds-of-thousands-of-brazilians-rise-up-to-reject-the-great-reset-
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