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Sabre Rattling
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0 view • February 16, 2022
Sabre Rattling. More of the stay distracted and stay in fear narrative. Why fear when we know we are consciousness. Draw your own conclusions from some more light ramblings from Archer.
Here’s a link to learn a little more about the Double-Slit experiment. https://odysee.com/@WisdomTheater3000:6/(1)-dr-quantum-double-slit---YouTube:6
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Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
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https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
Here’s a link to learn a little more about the Double-Slit experiment. https://odysee.com/@WisdomTheater3000:6/(1)-dr-quantum-double-slit---YouTube:6
Join me and be free to comment on what you see here.
Please “like” and share my video and “follow” me on this platform.
Visit: https://ActOnEnergetics.com
- - - - - - - - - - - -
You can find my videos on these sites:
https://3speak.tv/user/actonenergetics
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ComingThroughInWaves:5
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/actonenergetics
https://vimeo.com/user152324108
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gH41M5OCh3FS/
https://rumble.com/c/c-1242213
https://brandnewtube.com/@ActOnEnergetics
You can also find me at these sites:
https://www.minds.com/actonenergetics/?referrer=actonenergetics
https://mewe.com/i/actonenergetics
https://parler.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gab.com/ActOnEnergetics
https://gettr.com/user/actonenergetics
https://flote.app/user/ActOnEnergetics
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