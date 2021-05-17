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HOW THEY CHEATED IN PENNSYLVANIA
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60 views • May 17, 2021
HOW THEY CHEATED IN PENNSYLVANIA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Npd4dzh9higq/
How Engineered Pandemics & Poverty Profit the Elite: Enter the Great Reset https://youtu.be/QjoGV2QFd7M
https://rumble.com/vaviv5-how-engineered-pandemics-and-poverty-profit-the-elite-enter-the-great-reset.html
The Truth about 660 Billionaires in the USA - Net Worth Went Up by Average 40 Percent in 2020 in spite of (or because of) the Plandemic
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1218620328370143232?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Viruses don't make you sick, most energy is already free, 5G is killing everyone, they installed 5g emitters near every school as soon as lockdowns started!
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213736064180535296?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Andrew Kaufman M.D. - The Rooster in the River of Rats - Koch's Postulates
https://youtu.be/IoywNPXANi4
SPACEBUSTERS - Excellent Series to Set the Stage for How much we DO NOT KNOW and How much of what we know is WRONG
_______________________________
Note: This 5 part series from Spacebusters was a big reason that I 'wake up'.
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
Spacebusters Complete playlist on RoxyTube
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YpelXM
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Npd4dzh9higq/
How Engineered Pandemics & Poverty Profit the Elite: Enter the Great Reset https://youtu.be/QjoGV2QFd7M
https://rumble.com/vaviv5-how-engineered-pandemics-and-poverty-profit-the-elite-enter-the-great-reset.html
The Truth about 660 Billionaires in the USA - Net Worth Went Up by Average 40 Percent in 2020 in spite of (or because of) the Plandemic
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1218620328370143232?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Viruses don't make you sick, most energy is already free, 5G is killing everyone, they installed 5g emitters near every school as soon as lockdowns started!
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213736064180535296?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Andrew Kaufman M.D. - The Rooster in the River of Rats - Koch's Postulates
https://youtu.be/IoywNPXANi4
SPACEBUSTERS - Excellent Series to Set the Stage for How much we DO NOT KNOW and How much of what we know is WRONG
_______________________________
Note: This 5 part series from Spacebusters was a big reason that I 'wake up'.
'What your momma should have told you but never knew herself'
'What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines'
Spacebusters Complete playlist on RoxyTube
https://www.roxytube.com/v/YpelXM
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MKanl25dSUxl/
Part 1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bWRaWc63Kphk/
Part 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/td3hhUeTFLuE/
Part 3: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vkqxm4aDxEh3/
Part 4: https://www.bitchute.com/video/EOzrCP1FF3hS/
Part 5: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8oyTLPjM68VH/
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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