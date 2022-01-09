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Long Term Care Service 9 January 2022
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60 views • January 09, 2022
Welcome
21 Great is thy Faithfulness
Opening Prayer
22 Have Thine Own Way, Lord
Scripture Reading Luke 3:15-22
23 He Leadeth Me
Message
2 Amazing Grace
Creed
69 What A Friend We Have In Jesus
Lord's Prayer and Benediction
21 Great is thy Faithfulness
Opening Prayer
22 Have Thine Own Way, Lord
Scripture Reading Luke 3:15-22
23 He Leadeth Me
Message
2 Amazing Grace
Creed
69 What A Friend We Have In Jesus
Lord's Prayer and Benediction
Keywords
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