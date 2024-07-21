Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for July 21, 2024

This time is very dangerous. I call you to remain prepared so you will not be surprised by evil

The strife continues before your eyes, blaming each other for the disaster in which you live and which will become worse and stronger. The great conflicts that are already upon humanity need prayer, reparation and the offering of each one of My children so that they may stand firm

“Beloved children: I love you with deep love and keep you in My Sacred Heart.

Beloved children: I keep you in the Palm of My Hands (Is. 49, 16), in which none of you will be lost.I keep you in the Palm of My Hands and if anyone wishes to leave My Hands freely, he does so. They are My children and therefore they have free will to stay by My Side or to choose other paths away from Me.

I am pained by the unbridled actions and acts of this generation….

It pains Me to see you lose your way, yet I allow you to choose, for some will return to Me at the end of the road.

Yes, I call you continually to be observant of the Commandments, the Sacraments, the Works of Mercy [1] and above all to remain attached to My Most Holy Mother, Queen of Heaven and Earth.

You are at the precipice…

I watch you fall one by one as you have not been faithful to Me and give yourselves over to ideologies that minimize Me as God.

Beloved children, this weakness that leads you to turn away from Me and to come to not recognize Me as God, is what will bring you closer to giving the Antichrist the honor and glory that you have denied Me.

Watching him raise the dead, watching him perform miracles and heal the sick will make you call him god and forget about Me (Rev. 13:3-10).

[My Children] will hate Me, they will be ashamed to be called My children, forbidding them to call themselves Christians. They will commit grave sacrileges to worship the Antichrist and will follow him wherever he goes. They will bow down before him and give him their souls; this is what they will ask of you, that you give him your souls.

Thus My children will give themselves up to the cruelest ingratitude they can commit. They will become persecutors of their brethren, going so far as to deliver the innocent into the hands of the wicked to please the power of the wicked (Mt. 10:21-22).This is already orchestrated! The execution of this macabre plan that has been in the making since time immemorial is lacking. All this is due to the spiritual organism so weakened by sin, which has weakened them in faith.

Beloved little children, the strife continues before your eyes, blaming each other for the disaster in which you live and which will become worse and stronger.

As in the past, you have built a great Tower of Babel and have multiplied it in every country and in every place, with the aggravating circumstance of saying that it is to provide you with better communications (Gen. 11:1-9). You have seriously damaged them, exposing them to radiation twenty-four hours a day.http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6301-this-time-is-very-dangerous-i-call-you-to-remain-prepared-so-you-will-not-be-surprised-by-evil/



























