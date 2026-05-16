Receipts Provided: Brandon Gill Dismantles Soros Prosecutor’s Failed Record

“Show me the incentive, and I’ll show you the result.” 🧠📉

Representative Brandon Gill just took a blowtorch to the "restorative justice" narrative. In this brief reaction, we’re watching Gill excoriate a Soros-backed prosecutor for the exact kind of "Suicidal Empathy" that has turned cities like Chicago and NYC into open-air experiments in chaos.

Gill doesn't just ask questions; he provides the receipts. He highlights how these "reimagined" policies have effectively deregulated crime, rewarding the predator while the decent, tax-paying citizen is left playing "Russian Roulette" on their way to work. It’s a brutal, necessary reality check for an administration that treats accountability like it's a dirty word.

Is Brandon Gill the most effective voice in the House right now? The results don't lie. 🛡️🇺🇸

#BrandonGill #SorosProsecutor #LawAndOrder #CommonSense #Accountability #CrimeWave #RestorativeJustice #ConservativeReaction #TrumpPlaybook #RedStateLogic