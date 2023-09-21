Create New Account
Dr. Peter McCullough: The W.H.O. & Global Terror
Son of the Republic
“One Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex; Two Waves Of Injury, Disability And Death; Driven By Three False Narratives”

Presentation To EU Parliament | Strasbourg, France (13 September 2023)


America Out Loud (15 September 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3hwcgm-dr.-mcculloughs-speech-at-the-european-parliament.html

Keywords
vaccine injuryheart attackbioweaponvaxadverse eventfalse narrativecardiac arrestbiowarfareworld health organizationjabcardiovascular diseasebioterrorismcoronaviruscovidplandemicmrnablood clotexcess deathsmyocarditisspike proteinpeter mcculloughclot shotbio-pharmaceutical complexneurologic diseaseimmunologic abnormality

