Quick Tip: How to paint perfect lines!

Pineal Painting LLC

Sarasota, Florida

Interior Repaint www.pinealpainting.com

This is a quick tip on what I do to achieve the perfect cut lines with tape and caulking.

Sometimes I use this trick not because I cannot cut straight lines free hand but for efficiency. When I am painting a whole interior by myself and the texture is extremely bumpy it simply is just simply faster to do it this way. I have done it here because the contractor that painted before me has painted the wall paint up on to the ceiling. Painting up on to the ceiling is never a good idea. On this one I am fixing that line and doing a color change! I hope this helps you achieve the best cut lines!