Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Survival Boots
channel image
Cahlen
571 Subscribers
Shop now
47 views
Published 13 hours ago

The Xero Alpine Boots have served as my primary shoes for two years of full-time outdoor living. They're light, warm, waterproof and survive the abuses of desert terrain.


https://xeroshoes.com/go/ecophelia


---


DONATE: https://cahlen.org/gift

CONTACT: https://cahlen.org/contact

SUBSCRIBE: https://cahlen.org/subscribe

GEAR LIST: https://cahlen.org/gear

NOTICE: https://cahlen.org/notice

Keywords
survivalgearoutdoorsshoesboots

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket