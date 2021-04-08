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Hanging Banners In Calgary - THERE IS NO PANDEMIC
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131 views • April 08, 2021
Let's keep the message LOUD and BIG - There is NO PANDEMIC and MASKS ARE BULLSHIT!
We got a surprise visit from Artur Pawlowski on the highway when we were displaying our banners out in public.
Enjoy the show!
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
We got a surprise visit from Artur Pawlowski on the highway when we were displaying our banners out in public.
Enjoy the show!
DONATE TODAY! www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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