Aaron Antis: Alcoholic at Age 15 To One of God's Humble Warriors

Aaron Antis is a successful entrepreneur. He went through a lot of struggles from age 13 until he was in his early twenties. As he heard his friends tell him they believed he would actually do what his best friend was accusing him of cheating with his girlfriend, he realized he didn't like who he had become.He was told his Dad was dying and it was time to say his good byes after his father had twenty plus small heart attacks in just a 24-48 hour span. At just 13 he was angry and started to blame God that his Dad was going to die. He started drinking and doing drugs and became the person he didn't want to be.When he realized that all of his friends told him that he was a real piece of crap because they believe he'd betray his best friend, it was an awakening for him.He pray to God and asked him to help him with his alcoholism and the feeling he had was like a warmth enveloped his body like he'd never felt before. At this moment he turned his life over to the Lord.If you want to learn how Aaron achieved the success and happiness he's had from that day forward this is a must listen. Aaron has taken Shaw homes from $24 million in sales to over $144 million in just a few short years.We all deserve to have the life that God intended us to have. If you're stuck and not sure how to reclaim your life again, Aaron has the road map to lead anyone to the happiness and success they deserve.Connect with Aaron: www.shawhomes.comConnect with Steve:Are you prepared to take care of your family if the shelves become bare? Don't wait until the supply chains are stopped and it's too late. Get your Food storage here:www.getpreparedwithsteve.com use promo code TTWS and save now.Become energy independent and get off the grid. Protect yourself against hyperinflation and rising energy costs. Lock in your price today by going solar and get one FREE year with a new solar system. No money down and 1.99% financing.