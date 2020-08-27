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Alianța Renașterea Națională: Care este orientarea noastră ideologică? 🔴 ARN LIVE
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0 view • August 27, 2020
Transmis live pe 26 august 2020
Detalii și comentarii pe: https://fb.me/AliantaRenastereaNationala
#ARN #LIVE #AliantaRenastereaNationala
Tema întâlnirii: "Alianța Renașterea Națională: Cine suntem? Ce obiective avem? Cum ne puteți sprijini? Care este orientarea noastră ideologică?"
Cu Peter Costea, Beniamin Lup, Raluca Ștefan și Cristian Horj.
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARN_2020
Detalii și comentarii pe: https://fb.me/AliantaRenastereaNationala
#ARN #LIVE #AliantaRenastereaNationala
Tema întâlnirii: "Alianța Renașterea Națională: Cine suntem? Ce obiective avem? Cum ne puteți sprijini? Care este orientarea noastră ideologică?"
Cu Peter Costea, Beniamin Lup, Raluca Ștefan și Cristian Horj.
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRenastereaNationala
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARN_2020
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