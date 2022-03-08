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The Woke Investment Charade
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201 views • March 08, 2022
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* Average price of gas broke existing record today.
* Mayor Pete [Buttplug]’s solution: buy an electric car.
* Someone very competent is handling the gas crisis.
* [Bidan]’s energy policies are hurting the country.
* The hypocrisy of woke investing and virtue signaling has been exposed.
* ESG is code for investing to ‘make the world a better place’, i.e. fraud.
* SEC chair is pushing woke investment policies on Corporate America.
p.s. Carbon neutral is not climate neutral — and everything woke turns to sh!t.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 March 2022
* Average price of gas broke existing record today.
* Mayor Pete [Buttplug]’s solution: buy an electric car.
* Someone very competent is handling the gas crisis.
* [Bidan]’s energy policies are hurting the country.
* The hypocrisy of woke investing and virtue signaling has been exposed.
* ESG is code for investing to ‘make the world a better place’, i.e. fraud.
* SEC chair is pushing woke investment policies on Corporate America.
p.s. Carbon neutral is not climate neutral — and everything woke turns to sh!t.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 March 2022
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