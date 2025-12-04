Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 4, 2025 - Power grid DEFEATED! America can't power enough AI data centers until 2055

- Geopolitical Developments and Book Updates (0:10)

- Introduction to Terawatt Tantrums (2:26)

- Challenges in Power Infrastructure (5:46)

- Nuclear Power and Dependence on Russia (10:33)

- Challenges in Building Nuclear Power Plants (15:02)

- Alternative Energy Sources and Challenges (20:53)

- China's Lead in AI and Power Infrastructure (23:45)

- The Future of AI and Power in the U.S. (52:42)

- Brighteon Book Engine Updates (52:59)

- Censorship and the Role of AI (1:20:32)

- Censorship and the Truth About Money (1:22:53)

- Censorship in the Ukraine-Russia Conflict (1:30:35)

- Censorship in Virology and Immunology (1:33:33)

- Censorship in Evolution and Climate Change (1:41:12)

- Censorship and Depopulation Agendas (1:46:55)

- Introduction to "Terawatt Tantrums" (1:48:52)

- China's Energy Advantage (1:52:41)

- The Importance of Energy Independence (1:53:00)

- Call to Action for Energy Independence (1:54:18)

- Promotion of Health Ranger Products (1:58:01)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/