© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turley: Left wing reaction to audit points to likely Trump vindication
Follow
1
Share
Report
230 views • July 21, 2021
A recent Arizona public opinion poll shows that most of the state's Republican voters believe the ongoing audit will reveal President Trump was the winner in November. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.