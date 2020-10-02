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Deja Vu - Déjà Vu A Mind Blowing Explanation 😱 Ep: 08
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135 views • October 02, 2020
Deja Vu - Déjà Vu A Mind Blowing Explanation 😱
Have you ever experienced a sudden feeling of familiarity while you're in a completely new place? Or the feeling you’ve had the exact same conversation with someone before or even the exact same experience?
Please Like, Share and Subscribe if you enjoyed this video.
To download The Day We Gave Up Health eBook https://bit.ly/2O8qEq6
You can download this episodes at https://themindtechinstitute.com/
To study online Neuro-Linguistic Programming: https://bit.ly/3iEXI71
To study online Hypnosis (Hypnotherapy): https://bit.ly/2O3q7Wh
Life Management Training (Life Coaching): https://bit.ly/2ZFKMVC
All courses are globally recognized. All online courses are available at: https://themindtechinstitute.com/courses/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The.MindTech.Institute
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themindtechinstitute/
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PodBean: http://thedynamicthinkingproject.podbean.com/
Websites: https://themindtechinstitute.com/
https://mti.edu.au
Also available on iTunes, Stitcher and all major podcasts platforms.
Music: Kevin MacLeod - Decisions.
INTERESTS:
Deja Vu , Déjà Vu, the matrix movie, after life, soul, dream, dreams, past lives, past life, glitch, glitch in the matrix, time travel, time traveler, paranormal, deja vu science, the mandella effect, the mandela effect, the quantum effect, cern, parallel universe, alternate universe, multiverse, universe, what is deja vu, why deja vu, sleeping paralysis, hypnosis, hypnotherapy, nlp, neuro linguistic programming, travelers, dark, dark netflix, fringe, where did we come from, what happens after death, what happens when we sleep.
Have you ever experienced a sudden feeling of familiarity while you're in a completely new place? Or the feeling you’ve had the exact same conversation with someone before or even the exact same experience?
Please Like, Share and Subscribe if you enjoyed this video.
To download The Day We Gave Up Health eBook https://bit.ly/2O8qEq6
You can download this episodes at https://themindtechinstitute.com/
To study online Neuro-Linguistic Programming: https://bit.ly/3iEXI71
To study online Hypnosis (Hypnotherapy): https://bit.ly/2O3q7Wh
Life Management Training (Life Coaching): https://bit.ly/2ZFKMVC
All courses are globally recognized. All online courses are available at: https://themindtechinstitute.com/courses/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The.MindTech.Institute
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themindtechinstitute/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_MindTech_In
PodBean: http://thedynamicthinkingproject.podbean.com/
Websites: https://themindtechinstitute.com/
https://mti.edu.au
Also available on iTunes, Stitcher and all major podcasts platforms.
Music: Kevin MacLeod - Decisions.
INTERESTS:
Deja Vu , Déjà Vu, the matrix movie, after life, soul, dream, dreams, past lives, past life, glitch, glitch in the matrix, time travel, time traveler, paranormal, deja vu science, the mandella effect, the mandela effect, the quantum effect, cern, parallel universe, alternate universe, multiverse, universe, what is deja vu, why deja vu, sleeping paralysis, hypnosis, hypnotherapy, nlp, neuro linguistic programming, travelers, dark, dark netflix, fringe, where did we come from, what happens after death, what happens when we sleep.
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