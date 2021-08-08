BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

88 Lion's Gate Portal Energies and Leo New Moon Astrology ~ Molly McCord, 080821
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1406 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • August 08, 2021
Thanks to Molly McCord for this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgTCZdNwxDY&;;ab_channel=MollyMcCord

Molly McCord

A powerful surge of energy is coming through during the Leo New Moon that coincides with the 8/8 Lion's Gate Portal energies, which connect us with higher frequency downloads. Moving forward is a must, and there will be separations in energies that are not in alignment or on the same growth trajectory at this time. The third eye, heart and solar plexus chakras are receiving powerful integrations of higher love and openings in order to connect you more fully with your path. Whatever is expired, rusty, out of date, or only in the ego will fall away because the Universe is needing more love and light on the planet now. Much more to share in this podcast episode.

2019 Lion's Gate Message ~ https://youtu.be/P6a3RewSssg

The Galactic Center ~ Sign up here to access the free online platform with channeled messages:
https://www.mollymccord.online/store/...

https://www.instagram.com/moxiemolly11
Keywords
astrologymolly mccordlions gate 2021leo moon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
U.S. officials probe Russian lab death amid questions about bioweapons history

U.S. officials probe Russian lab death amid questions about bioweapons history

Belle Carter
Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial &#8220;enemy&#8221; database after calling for peace with Russia

Ukrainian lawmaker added to controversial “enemy” database after calling for peace with Russia

Willow Tohi
Time to Quit: WHO Says No Level of Alcohol Consumption Is Safe

Time to Quit: WHO Says No Level of Alcohol Consumption Is Safe

Zoey Sky
Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

Beyond the salt shaker: Why pink Himalayan salt deserves a permanent spot in your prepper pantry

HRS Editors
Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Bill Aims to Stop U.S. Lawmakers From Betting on Their Own Elections Ahead of Midterms

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy