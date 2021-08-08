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88 Lion's Gate Portal Energies and Leo New Moon Astrology ~ Molly McCord, 080821
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21 views • August 08, 2021
Thanks to Molly McCord for this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgTCZdNwxDY&;;ab_channel=MollyMcCord
Molly McCord
A powerful surge of energy is coming through during the Leo New Moon that coincides with the 8/8 Lion's Gate Portal energies, which connect us with higher frequency downloads. Moving forward is a must, and there will be separations in energies that are not in alignment or on the same growth trajectory at this time. The third eye, heart and solar plexus chakras are receiving powerful integrations of higher love and openings in order to connect you more fully with your path. Whatever is expired, rusty, out of date, or only in the ego will fall away because the Universe is needing more love and light on the planet now. Much more to share in this podcast episode.
2019 Lion's Gate Message ~ https://youtu.be/P6a3RewSssg
The Galactic Center ~ Sign up here to access the free online platform with channeled messages:
https://www.mollymccord.online/store/...
https://www.instagram.com/moxiemolly11
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgTCZdNwxDY&;;ab_channel=MollyMcCord
Molly McCord
A powerful surge of energy is coming through during the Leo New Moon that coincides with the 8/8 Lion's Gate Portal energies, which connect us with higher frequency downloads. Moving forward is a must, and there will be separations in energies that are not in alignment or on the same growth trajectory at this time. The third eye, heart and solar plexus chakras are receiving powerful integrations of higher love and openings in order to connect you more fully with your path. Whatever is expired, rusty, out of date, or only in the ego will fall away because the Universe is needing more love and light on the planet now. Much more to share in this podcast episode.
2019 Lion's Gate Message ~ https://youtu.be/P6a3RewSssg
The Galactic Center ~ Sign up here to access the free online platform with channeled messages:
https://www.mollymccord.online/store/...
https://www.instagram.com/moxiemolly11
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