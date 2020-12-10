EP 2232-9AM TRUMP ATTORNEY: TEXAS SUPREME COURT LAWSUIT IS THE "END ALL, BE ALL" CASE  

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The state of Texas has sued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Monday night with the US Supreme Court challenging their unlawful election procedures.
Texas argued these four states violated the US Constitution because they made changes to voting rules and procedures through the courts or through executive actions. But these states did not make the changes through the state legislatures as spelled out in the US Constitution.
Then later this evening Allen West announced that seven additional states had joined Texas in its lawsuit against unlawful election procedures. https://bit.ly/3703LPJ
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