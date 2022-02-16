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(WHEN INSANITY BECOMES INSATANITY) The old abnormal has morphed into a new Un-normal
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76 views • February 16, 2022
(LANGUAGE WARNING) - several 'F' bombs contained within this presentation.
WELCOME, to the latest installment by 'Failure Of Fear' show casing the long standing saga perpetuated by a small percentage of mentally deranged psychopathic criminal pedophiles masquerading as world leaders that think they can play god & destroy much of humanity & the world.
This (Music-Video) was arranged, recorded & produced by "FAILURE OF FEAR"
Song #1 - 'Good Riddens' Originally recorded by 'Greenday'
Song #2 - 'The Trip' Original recording by 'Failure Of Fear' (featuring microscope images of mRNA shots mixed with human blood)
Song #3 - 'Violet' Originally recorded by 'Hole'
Song #4 - 'Barbie Girl' Originally recorded by 'Aqua'
Song #5 – ‘Abstract outro to Barbie Girl’ Original recording by 'Failure Of Fear'
PS - Full Music-Video album release coming soon, stay subscribed & tuned in.
This music–video, whilst it can serve as a wake up call for everyone, is actually a creative expression of audio & visual art, and should be enjoyed as such.
WELCOME, to the latest installment by 'Failure Of Fear' show casing the long standing saga perpetuated by a small percentage of mentally deranged psychopathic criminal pedophiles masquerading as world leaders that think they can play god & destroy much of humanity & the world.
This (Music-Video) was arranged, recorded & produced by "FAILURE OF FEAR"
Song #1 - 'Good Riddens' Originally recorded by 'Greenday'
Song #2 - 'The Trip' Original recording by 'Failure Of Fear' (featuring microscope images of mRNA shots mixed with human blood)
Song #3 - 'Violet' Originally recorded by 'Hole'
Song #4 - 'Barbie Girl' Originally recorded by 'Aqua'
Song #5 – ‘Abstract outro to Barbie Girl’ Original recording by 'Failure Of Fear'
PS - Full Music-Video album release coming soon, stay subscribed & tuned in.
This music–video, whilst it can serve as a wake up call for everyone, is actually a creative expression of audio & visual art, and should be enjoyed as such.
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